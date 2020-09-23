Metro & Crime

$6m fraud: Suspect on FBI list surrenders to EFCC

An alleged fraudster on the watch list of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Felix Osilama Okpoh, has surrendered himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

 

He went to the commission in company with his dad, a retired Colonel, and his mum. Following this, EFCC said yesterday it had commenced investigation of Okpoh for his alleged involvement in a $6 million internet fraud.

 

Okpoh, alongside Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode and Nnamdi Orson Benson, were declared wanted by the FBI sometime in 2019 for their alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 businesses in the United States of over $6,000,000.

 

The Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that the suspect allegedly  provided over 40 bank accounts to his conspirators, which were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers from their victims totalling over $1,000,000.

 

Uwujaren added that Okpoh was on August 21, 2019, indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He said: “However, Okpoh, on Friday, September 18, 2020, turned himself in at the Lagos Zonal Office of the commission in company with his parents, Col. Garuba Okpoh (retd.) and Chief (Mrs.) Justina Okpoh.

 

“Okpoh, during interrogation, said he made the move to surrender himself to the commission out of respect he had for his parents and his resolve to be morally upright.”

 

