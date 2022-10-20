6th Anniversary: Pan-African organisation felicitates Oba of Benin

The President of the Pan-African Movement under the aegis of Neo Black Movement of Africa (NBM), Benin Zone, Comrade Bishop Uwadiae, has felicitated with His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, on the occasion of the 6th anniversary of his ascension to the throne of the ancient kingdom.

Bishop also rejoiced with the monarch on the special event he said coin-cided with the royal birth of the king. It would be recalled that the Oba who ascended the throne of his forebears on October 20, 2016, same date with his birthday is the 40th Oba of Benin Kingdom. Bishop described the first class monarch as a symbol of peace and development, adding that the monarch’s reign has ushered in unprecedented strides in Edo and humanity at large. He said: “It is with great joy and delight that we members of the NBM Benin Zone congratulate His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II and the people of the Great Benin Kingdom on the monarch’s epochmaking 6th year coronation anniversary.

