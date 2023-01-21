6th biennial multi disciplinary conference holds March 26

The sixth edition of the biennial multi disciplinary conference on tourism organised by the Association for Tourism Development in Nigeria (ATDiN) is scheduled to hold between March 26 and 29 in Enugu State, with the theme: Tourism, Hospitality and Sustainability in Times of Uncertainty. Slated for the Archaeology and Tourism Museum Village, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the organisers disclosed that they are expecting a huge turnout for the event, which cuts across all aspects of tourism and the economy, putting expected visitors figures for between 100 and 5, 000 while the exhibitors for the conference and B2B event is put between 100 and 500. According to them, ‘‘the conference aims to contribute to the ongoing discussion about the effects of uncertainty in the tourism and hospitality industries, including the COVID-19 pandemic and related health issues, climate change challenges, the greenhouse effect, insecurity, and war, most notably the recent Russia-Ukraine war. It is envisaged that the conference would find innovative approaches to hospitality, tourist development, and sustainability.’’

A detailed information on the organisers’ website stated that, ‘‘the conference’s sub-themes are devoted to studying creative ways and the strategic thinking required to adapt and execute processes and practices to achieve such desired hospitality and tourist development throughout the world. Building upon the sub-themes, we invite delegates to study specific aspects of the hospitality and tourism industry in times of uncertainty and recommend a more realistic method to advance the industry sustainably.

‘‘The diverse range of tourism divisions will feature through the ATDiN programme and also offer opportunities to connect academics, educators, industry, local suppliers, local artists and indigenous operators with one another. A range of pre and post-conference workshops and site visits will also be included in the conference programmes (at additional costs and subject to numbers) to ensure delegates have the best opportunities to consider and contribute to the conference experience. ‘‘We’re looking forward to welcoming ATDiN’s 2023 delegates to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Enugu State tourism sites.’’

Some of the conference subthemes include: Covid-19 pandemic, experiences and responses; Industry, innovation, and infrastructure; Cultural, eco, and coastal tourism; Contemporary arts, authenticity and tourism impacts; Cultural revitalisation and commoditization; Climate change, mitigation, adaptation, and tourism; Information Communication Technology (ICT) and tourism development; Terrorism, security, and safety issues and tourism; Tourism and hospitality management; Economy and tourism development; Agriculture, food security, livelihoods, and tourism; Religion and tourism development; Gender and tourism development; Indigenous knowledge systems and sustainable tourism; Public and alternative health; Humanities research; Issues and directions in Archaeology and heritage preservation; Political and social policies and development strategies; Environmental and conservation concerns; and Human resource management.

