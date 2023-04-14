6th edition of International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco- Sustainability Forum holds April 25

This year’s edition of the annual International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (IHTEF) is scheduled to hold between April 25 and 26 in Abuja. Speaking on the event, which is the sixth edition, the Convener, Chibuikem Diala, stated that it promises to be an eventful gathering that has been designed to deliver value to the industry, as it will examine trendy and relevant issues that would further entrench the growth and development of the tourism sector. With the theme, Collaboration; Investments and Sustainability, Diala said that, ‘‘this edition promises to be very engaging especially at this time of Nigeria’s democratic transition that requires a combination of skills, knowledge and systems to create beneficial outcomes for the sector. ‘‘Hence topical discussions with linked conversations that are beyond mere hospitality functionality but necessary for collaboration, investments and sustainability will be on the front burner.’’ Some of the headline speakers at the two days conference and exhibition include; Dr Belinda Nwosu (FIH), Faculty member, Lagos Business School; Professor Adesoji Adesugba, MD/CEO, Nigeria Export Processing Zone; Aliyu Faruk, Director, North South Power; and Trevor Ward, Managing Director of W. Hospitality Group. ‘‘If you are hospitality leader, owner, manager, investor, stakeholder, travel and tourism in Nigeria, or parts of Africa, please, join us in this 6th edition of International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (IHTEF 6.0) at Hawthorn Suites By Wyndham Abuja,’’ said Diala.