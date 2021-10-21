Sports

6th Lagos Women Run’ll be better – Popoola

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The General Co-ordinator of the Lagos Women Run, Ms. Tayo Popoola, has said that, the 6th edition of the Lagos Women Run which holds on November 13, will be much better than previous editions because of the innovations that will be introduced in the race. According to Popoola, the public will be intimated about these innovations at the LWR Expo which holds few days to the November 13 date of the biggest women run in sub-sahara Africa.

She noted that, the call by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwolu, tasking women runners in the state to get fit and be healthy as they prepare for the next edition of the run, and the admonition of the Lagos First Lady, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwolu, to women runners to keep running at the Lagos Women Run, are enough indicators, that the 2021 LWR will be full of new innovations that will enliven the 10 Km Run.

Tayo Popoola, stressed that the support from Gov. Sanwolu and his beautiful wife have given the Lagos Women Run the needed boost to ensure that, the 10km Run which centres on the campaign against the emancipation of women, brutality of women’s folks in Nigeria, campaign against all kinds of slavery against the Girl Child, will be very interesting this

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Ruthless Man United win to deepen Villa’s relegation worries

Posted on Author Reporter

*Saints hold Everton as VAR denies Bournemouth win over Spurs Bruno Fernandes inspired Manchester United to another impressive Premier League victory and deepened Aston Villa’s relegation worries. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side continued their impressive recent run, extending their unbeaten streak to 17 games in all competitions, and closed to within a point of fourth-placed Leicester. […]
Sports

CAF keen to develop women’s game

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…despite scrapping AWCOM 2020 The Confederation of African Football says it is intent on developing women’s football on the continent despite cancelling the 2020 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) last week. The decision to scrap the Nations Cup was sweetened by the announcement of a continental Women’s Champions League but it was still a […]
Sports

EPL: Bowen double helps Hammers to first win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Leicester stun Man city, Newcastle draw Spurs Jarrod Bowen scored twice as West Ham registered their first Premier League win of the season against a disappointing Wolves side. The result lifts the Hammers from 18th up to 10th in the table, with Wolves dropping down to 16th. It was no more than the hosts deserved, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica