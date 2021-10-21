6th Lagos Women Run’ll be better – Popoola

The General Co-ordinator of the Lagos Women Run, Ms. Tayo Popoola, has said that, the 6th edition of the Lagos Women Run which holds on November 13, will be much better than previous editions because of the innovations that will be introduced in the race. According to Popoola, the public will be intimated about these innovations at the LWR Expo which holds few days to the November 13 date of the biggest women run in sub-sahara Africa.

She noted that, the call by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwolu, tasking women runners in the state to get fit and be healthy as they prepare for the next edition of the run, and the admonition of the Lagos First Lady, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwolu, to women runners to keep running at the Lagos Women Run, are enough indicators, that the 2021 LWR will be full of new innovations that will enliven the 10 Km Run.

Tayo Popoola, stressed that the support from Gov. Sanwolu and his beautiful wife have given the Lagos Women Run the needed boost to ensure that, the 10km Run which centres on the campaign against the emancipation of women, brutality of women’s folks in Nigeria, campaign against all kinds of slavery against the Girl Child, will be very interesting this

