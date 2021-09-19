Sports

6th National Youth Games: Team Delta hunts for top medals

Team Delta is set to continue the dominance of the national games fiesta as athletes across Nigeria have girded their loins for the 2021 edition of the sixth National Youth Games.

 

As the fiesta beckons inside at the University of Ilorin in Kwara state, the Team is set to retain its 5th and the last outing in 2019 in Ilorin, where contingents from the state amassed 104 medals, comprising 41 gold,32 silver and 31 bronze.

 

The outcome saw a total of 238 new athletes being discovered and nurtured by the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development.

The Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission and President of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Chief Tonobok Okowa, who organised a one-day trial-test for the athletic squad inside the main-bowl of the Late Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, said Team Delta has won all the previous five editions since its inception in 2013, it would not fail in this forthcoming edition, billed for 10th October, next month.

