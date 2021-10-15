Sports

6th NYG: Team Lagos athletes gear up for action in Ilorin

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Team Lagos athletes are keen on winning in their respective sports as hostilities begin in the 6th National Youth Games in Ilorin on Friday. Lagos, with 260 well-motivated athletes, will be competing in 33 sports at the games with the majority of the events holding at the permanent site of the University of Ilorin. As they gear up for the start of the competition proper, the majority of Team Lagos athletes said their ambition was to win gold medals at the Games. Matthew Kuti, who is the national cadet champion, said he was well motivated to win three gold medals in table tennis singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. ” I am here in Ilorin not to play but to win three gold medals in single double and mixed double”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles land in Freetown

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

*Forced to undergo COVID-19 tests at airport Nigeria’s delegation to Tuesday’s 2022 AFCON qualifying match against Sierra Leone arrived in Freetown on Monday afternoon aboard a chartered flight that flew the team from Benin City, and after a 30-minute ferry ride on the Atlantic from the International Airport in Lungi to the Sierra Leonean capital. […]
Sports

Egbe charges administrators to invest in facilities

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe, has advised owners of elite football teams in Nigeria to invest in good facilities for the benefit of the game. Egbe said it was important for players to get used to playing on good surfaces to make them get better with modern tactics in the game. […]
Sports

Amuneke hails Sporting Lisbon, Man City after league exploits

Posted on Author Rotimi Matthew

A former Super Eagles star, Emmanuel Amuneke, has applauded the feat achieved by his former team, Sporting Lisbon, by winning the domestic league in Portugal. Sporting defeated Boavista 1-0 on Tuesday to end their 19-year wait for a league title. The last time the team won was in 2002. Sporting, who are still unbeaten with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica