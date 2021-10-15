6th NYG: Team Lagos athletes gear up for action in Ilorin

Team Lagos athletes are keen on winning in their respective sports as hostilities begin in the 6th National Youth Games in Ilorin on Friday. Lagos, with 260 well-motivated athletes, will be competing in 33 sports at the games with the majority of the events holding at the permanent site of the University of Ilorin. As they gear up for the start of the competition proper, the majority of Team Lagos athletes said their ambition was to win gold medals at the Games. Matthew Kuti, who is the national cadet champion, said he was well motivated to win three gold medals in table tennis singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. ” I am here in Ilorin not to play but to win three gold medals in single double and mixed double”.
