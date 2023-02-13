7 banks’ expenses on personnel rise 19.21% to N173.99bn

Seven listed deposit money banks (DMBs) spent a total of N173.99 billion as personnel expenses last year, according to the lenders’ unaudited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. This amount is 19.21 per cent (N28.05 billion) higher than the N145.95billion that the banks spent on personnel in 2021.

The banks are Stanbic IBTC, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Fidelity Bank Plc, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, Unity Bank and Jaiz Bank. Nigerian banks’ personnel expenses comprise wages and salaries, pension contributions, and other staff costs. New Telegraph’s analysis of the December 31, 2022 unaudited financial statements recently released by the seven DMBs indicates that they all reported higher personnel costs in 2022 compared with 2021. At N50.99 billion, the amount Stanbic IBTC spent as personnel costs in 2022 is 21.30 per cent higher than the N42.04 billion it reported for the preceding year. Also, FCMB’s personnel expenses increased to N35.71 billion last year from N31.26 billion in 2021. Similarly, Fidelity Bank’s personnel expenses rose to N29.73billion in 2022 from N23.47billion in the preceding year.

Wema Bank’s personnel costsalsomovedupwardslast year, rising to N21.32billion from N16.68billion in 2021. Sterling Bank’s unaudited financial statements for 2022 indicate that personnel expenses increased to N16.95billion from N14.92billioninthepreceding year. At N11.19billion, Unity Bank’s personnel costs increased by 6 per cent last year compared with N10.54billion in 2021. Leading non-interest bank, Jaiz Bank’s, unaudited financial results for 2022, show that personnel costs rose to N8.10billion from N7.40billion in the preceding year.

Analysts note that despite DMBs, in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, intensifying cost cutting measures, such as shutting unprofitable branches and laying off staff, their personnel expenses generallycontinue to head north. Data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics( NBS) showsthat thetotal staff strength of the nation’s lendersdroppedfrom103,610 as of the end December 2019, to 93, 090 as of the end of December2021. This means that in the two-year period, 10,520 (10.15 per cent) employees eitherresignedorweresacked.

In a report they released in late 2021, analysts at CSL Research, said: “The decline in banking sector staff strength does not come as a surprise as the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria led to many banks closing some of their branches across the country which may have led to some redundancies but more importantly the pandemic must have restricted expansion and new hiring.” However, they pointed out thatdespitehavingareduced workforce, DMBs reported higher personnel expenses in the first half of 2020. According to the analysts, “the y/y decline in the staff count of the Nigerian banking sector did not feed into lower personnel expenses in H1’20.” Financial experts also note that lenders reported higher personnel expenses last year despite reports of a massive wave of resignation of banking sector employees who are leaving for greener pastures outside the country. At the post Bankers’ Committeemeetingpressbriefing held in April, the Chief ExecutiveOfficerof SterlingBank Plc, AbubakarSuleiman, told reporters that the industry had been hit by an exodus of tech talents.

