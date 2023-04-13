7 burnt to death in Ogun road crash

Seven persons were yesterday burnt to death in an accident along the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. Eighteen other were also injured in the accident which occurred few metres after the Sapade Bridge in Remo North Local Government Area of the state. The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists. According to her, 27 persons, comprising 25 male adults, two female adults and one female child were involved in the accident. Okpe disclosed that, the accident involved a Toyota Sienna, with registration number, BWR 762 PV and a Mazda bus, marked BDN 18 LG. She added that, the deceased were burnt beyond recognition. “The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed and route violation on the part of the sienna bus driver who followed One-way and collided with the Mazda bus and unfortunately there was fire outbreak “The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere and Idera Hospital in Sagamu for medical attention,” Okpe said. She added that the corpses of the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.
