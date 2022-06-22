7-day Impeachment Notice: Oyo House away on oversight function

…No response yet from DG, Olaniyan

Seven days after an impeachment notice was served on the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, the House of Assembly could not confirm Wednesday whether it has received a reply or not as the members did not sit. They were said to be away on an oversight function.

All efforts made to get the update from the deputy governor who has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed Wednesday as he did not answer calls made to his mobile phone and neither responded to the sms sent to him.

Twenty four members of the 33 lawmakers of the Oyo State House of Assembly had on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 levelled five allegations against the state’s deputy governor.

According to the petition, the lawmakers’ allegations against the deputy governor included: Gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office and official duty and insubordination and other offences.

Reacting after the petition was read by Yetunde Awe, the Clerk of the House, the Speaker of the House, Adebo Ogundoyin had said the petition met the two-third requirements to initiate the process, adding that the House would give the deputy governor a seven-day grace period to respond to the allegations, failure which would lead to the commencement of impeachment move.

