7-day notice: Oyo Assembly yet to decide deputy gov’s fate

Seven days after the Oyo State House of Assembly served notice for the removal of Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan, it could not confirm yesterday whether it had received a reply or not as the members did not sit. They were said to be away on an oversight function. However, the Chairman, House Committee on Information of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Kazeem Olayanju, yesterday said Olaniyan has responded to the impeachment notice served on him. He said: “We suspended our plenary sitting because of seminar organised by KAS for Hon members from Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and Oyo states. The sitting will hold by next week Wednesday. That is when wewillcontinuetheprocess.” Meanwhile, all efforts made to get the update from Olaniyan, who has defected fromtherulingPeoplesDemocratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed yesterday as he did not answer the calls made to his mobile phone.

