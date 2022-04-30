Metro & Crime

7 dead, 5 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

At least seven people, have lost their lives while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident occurred opposite the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office along the expressway on Friday night.

The Public Education Officer of FRSC, Ogun State Command,  Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to Okpe, the accident involved two vehicles, a Mazda bus with registration number, LSR 696 XS and a truck, marked T-4889 LA.

She attributed the cause of the crash to excessive speed.

Okpe disclosed that the driver of the bus lost control causing him to ram into the moving truck.

“A total number of 16 persons, comprises of 15 male adults and obe female adult were involved in the crash.

“Five male adults were injured while seven others were killed.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical treatment while the corpses of the victims were deposited at FOS  morgue Ipara,” Okpe said.

 

Reporter

