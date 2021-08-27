Metro & Crime

7 die, 74,713 others displaced as flood ravages Adamawa, says ADSEMA

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

No fewer than seven persons have died, while 74,713 others are affected by flood in parts of Adamawa State. The Executive Secretary of the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Dr MohamedSulaiman, disclosedthis to newsmen on Thursday in Yola. Dr Sulaiman noted that 79 villages in 16 local government areas are affected by the disaster, saying themosthitareasincludedDemsa, Yola South, Lamurde, Yola North andGirei Local GovernmentAreas of the state. According to him, from Aug. 11, 2021 to date, about 74,713 people were affected in 79 communities in 16 local government areas of the state. In Demsa Local Government Area, a total of 8,332 persons were affected in nine communities with onedead, whileLamurderecorded 7,725 persons in eight communities. Also, Yola South, Yola North local Government Areas had 7,551 and6,351 peopleaffectedin15communitieswhileGirei, Shelleng, Numan, GireiandMadagalirecorded one dead each as Maiha had two . Dr Sulaiman said other local governmentareasaffectedinclude Fufore 4,875 people in 11 communities, Song with 5,359 victims in three communities, Shelleng, Numan, Mayo-BelwaandGuyuklocal government areas recorded 4,424; 3,962; 3,582, and 3,325 victims in 22 communities.

While Jada and Madagali local government areas recorded 3,232 and 2,785 affected people each in nine communities. Commenting on the number of farmlands affected, the Executive Secretary said the agency was yet to ascertain the exact figures, because some areas are completely submerged and very difficult to be reached. He, however said that several houses, thousands of hectares of farmlands were submerged, while properties including domestic animals worth millions of naira were lost to the flood

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Fashion designer: Prosecute killer inspector, family tells police

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

Family of a 20-year-old fashion designer allegedly murdered by an inspector in Osun State has raised the alarm over plans by the police to cover up the case. The victim, Ayomide Taiwo, was reportedly beaten to death last week by Inspector Ago Egharevba over the victim’s refusal to part with N500 bribe. But the victim’s […]
Metro & Crime

Onipokia tussle: I never congratulated Oba Yisa – Chief Obanla

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwo Jimoh Chief Obanla Oteni, the head of family of Oteni Dodo, Ruling House, in Ipokia Local Government Area in Ogun State has denied congratulating the newly installed Oba Yisa Olaniyan on a radio station. The royal family house, in a statement,  denied congratulating Oba Yisa Olaniyan, knowing fully well that the case over […]
Metro & Crime

Ganduje links drugs to banditry, Boko Haram

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said there is a strong links between the operations of Boko Haram, banditry, general social vices and drug addiction. He said only people under the influence of drugs could carry out the dastardly acts been perpetrated by the likes of Boko Haram, bandits and even political thugs. Therefore […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica