7 die, 74,713 others displaced as flood ravages Adamawa, says ADSEMA

No fewer than seven persons have died, while 74,713 others are affected by flood in parts of Adamawa State. The Executive Secretary of the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Dr MohamedSulaiman, disclosedthis to newsmen on Thursday in Yola. Dr Sulaiman noted that 79 villages in 16 local government areas are affected by the disaster, saying themosthitareasincludedDemsa, Yola South, Lamurde, Yola North andGirei Local GovernmentAreas of the state. According to him, from Aug. 11, 2021 to date, about 74,713 people were affected in 79 communities in 16 local government areas of the state. In Demsa Local Government Area, a total of 8,332 persons were affected in nine communities with onedead, whileLamurderecorded 7,725 persons in eight communities. Also, Yola South, Yola North local Government Areas had 7,551 and6,351 peopleaffectedin15communitieswhileGirei, Shelleng, Numan, GireiandMadagalirecorded one dead each as Maiha had two . Dr Sulaiman said other local governmentareasaffectedinclude Fufore 4,875 people in 11 communities, Song with 5,359 victims in three communities, Shelleng, Numan, Mayo-BelwaandGuyuklocal government areas recorded 4,424; 3,962; 3,582, and 3,325 victims in 22 communities.

While Jada and Madagali local government areas recorded 3,232 and 2,785 affected people each in nine communities. Commenting on the number of farmlands affected, the Executive Secretary said the agency was yet to ascertain the exact figures, because some areas are completely submerged and very difficult to be reached. He, however said that several houses, thousands of hectares of farmlands were submerged, while properties including domestic animals worth millions of naira were lost to the flood

