7 die as Edo opens more COVID-19 vaccination points

Edo State may be witnessing a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19-related deaths and infections, with the death of seven new persons. The State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, disclosed this after the daily virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 Taskforce, chaired by the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

The Incident Manager noted that over 96 percent of infections recorded in the state are those who were never vaccinated, reiterating the need for all residents to get vaccinated against the deadly virus to remain healthy and safe. According to him, “Edo State, in the last 24 hours, recorded two more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths recorded in the third wave of the pandemic to 7.

“We also confirmed 54 new cases from the 354 samples collected within the 24-hour timeframe, with 5 recoveries and 187 active cases that are being managed at various treatment and isolation centres within the state. “While 100 percent of the deaths recorded in the state are unvaccinated persons, 96 percentof infectionsinthestatearepeoplewho were never vaccinated against the deadly virus. This reiterates the need for everyone to get inoculated as the vaccines provide significant protection against the virus.”

