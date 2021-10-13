7 die in Kwara auto crash

Seven persons early yesterday morning died in a lone accident at Ayekale village along Ibadan-Ilorin expressway. The fatal auto crash, which occurred due to over speeding, involved a commercial Toyota Hummer with registration number ZAR600XY. It was gathered that the crash, which involved 19 males, had 12 of them sustaining varying degrees of injury, while seven people reportedly died on the spot. The state Sector Commande of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, who confirmed the incident, said that there was no first aid treatment given to the victims of the crash when it happened at about 04:00 am, adding that those injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, while the deceased were taken to the mortuary at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH). He also said that the personal items recovered from the victims have been deposited at the Nigeria Police Division, Bode Saadu in the Moro Local Government Area of the state.
Related Articles
Troops kill 220 bandits, rescue 644 kidnap victims
Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Sahel Sanity killed 220 bandits in North-West in six months. The troops also arrested 335 suspects and 147 informants within the period. The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed yesterday at a press briefing held at Faskari Army Special Super Camp 4. Onyeuko, who […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Correctional officers clash with Okada riders in Ibadan
Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Officers of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS), Tuesday , clashed with commercial motorcycle operators at Agodi Gate Bus Stop Ibadan leading to injuries being sustained by some people. According to some eyewitnesses, the clash erupted when some officers of NCS instructed the Okada riders plying the Iwo- Road and Bashorun-Akobo Road not […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gunmen invade Kogi, shoot journalist, other
Shooters are imported thugs -Govt Armed men yesterday laid siege to Lokoja, Kogi State and unleashed terror on residents. The gunmen shot the state correspondent of The Sun Newspaper, Mr. Emmanuel Adeyemi, and a yetto- be-identified passer-by. At press time, doctors were still battling to save Adeyemi’s life at a private hospital in Lokoja. He […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)