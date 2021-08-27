Metro & Crime

7 family members die after eating suya in Umuahia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

Seven members of same family have been confirmed dead after eating beef barbecue, popularly known as suya with fruit juice in Umueze Umuakanu Road, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State. According to the first son of the family, who is an undergraduate of the Abia State University, the incident happened while he was in school and was called by his sister over the incident. “The name of my father is Mr. Sunday Ogba, I was told he bought suya from where all the family members, including extended family who came for holiday ate.

“I was in school in the morning when my younger sister called me and told me that all was not well; that our father and others were foaming from their mouths and their bodies were stiff and I told her to be strong that I would soon be on my way home.

“When I came back, I saw my father, two of my younger ones and four other of my siblings all dead and my mother unconscious, but my sister was conscious. “We called the police and they came before we took them to the mortuary, but my mother is still unconscious right now in Federal Medical Center. “My younger sister said they all ate suya and juice, nothing else. “I cannot explain where my father bought those things, but last night I discussed with my father, he was very strong and healthy.” When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Abia State, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said he was yet to be furnished with the details.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Vigilance group allegedly arrests Policemen with India hemp in Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Vigilance group in Benin City, the Edo State capital has arrested two men suspected to be members of the police who were said to be selling Indian hemp. In a viral video circulating online, the vigilantes caught the unidentified policemen who had bags of drugs in their car booth, which attracted a crowd, they gathered […]
Metro & Crime

Covid-19: Again, LASEPA seals restaurants, bars others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Amuwo-Odofin shuts four markets     Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed Farms City on Admiralty Way, Lekki and Ajah Quilox Pool and Bar at the Ajah area for contravening COVID- 19 protocols.   This was as the Amuwo- Odofin Local Government Area of the state also shut down four markets for non-compliance […]
Metro & Crime

Gang leader held for terrorising Lagos community

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives attached to Lagos State Command have arrested the suspected leader of a dreaded criminal gang terrorising Satellite town and its environs.   The suspect and his gang reportedly launched a fresh attack on some residents of the area, extorted and wounded scores of people. They also destroyed property. A source said two people were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica