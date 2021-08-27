7 family members die after eating suya in Umuahia

Seven members of same family have been confirmed dead after eating beef barbecue, popularly known as suya with fruit juice in Umueze Umuakanu Road, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State. According to the first son of the family, who is an undergraduate of the Abia State University, the incident happened while he was in school and was called by his sister over the incident. “The name of my father is Mr. Sunday Ogba, I was told he bought suya from where all the family members, including extended family who came for holiday ate.

“I was in school in the morning when my younger sister called me and told me that all was not well; that our father and others were foaming from their mouths and their bodies were stiff and I told her to be strong that I would soon be on my way home.

“When I came back, I saw my father, two of my younger ones and four other of my siblings all dead and my mother unconscious, but my sister was conscious. “We called the police and they came before we took them to the mortuary, but my mother is still unconscious right now in Federal Medical Center. “My younger sister said they all ate suya and juice, nothing else. “I cannot explain where my father bought those things, but last night I discussed with my father, he was very strong and healthy.” When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Abia State, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said he was yet to be furnished with the details.

