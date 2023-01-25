Metro & Crime

7 injured, one in coma in an accident involving Jandor’s campaign train beside APC secretariat

About seven people sustained varyingdegreesof injuryasa truck in the campaign entourageof thePeoplesDemocraticParty (PDP), governorship candidate in Lagos, Dr. Abdulaazees Adeniran hadan accidentattheOandojunction, Acme Road, Ikeja, just a plot away from the state secretariat of All Progressives Congresses (APC).

Theaccidentinvolving aToyota cabstartruckconveyingpublicaddress systems saw a man carried awayfromthesceneunconscious, while about six others were helped into 2 Jandor/Akindele branded Toyota buses after the truck bed slippedoff itsback, pouring speakers, amplifiers, and other musical hardware on jubilant supporters who mounted the truck from the rear obviously against warnings by the driver.

 

