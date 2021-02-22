7 killed as military aircraft crashes near Abuja airport

Tragedy befell the nation yesterday as a Beechcraft KingAir B350i belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) crashed some 200 metres away from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), killing all seven personnel aboard.

The ill-fated aircraft, which took-off from Minna, the Niger State capital, was said to have developed engine failure midway and was navigating its way towards the airport when it crashed and busted into flames.

Confirming the fatal incident in a terse statement, the NAF said a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy had been ordered. Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said the aircraft reported engine failure at time 10.39a.m. and crashed landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22.

New Telegraph gathered that there was panic within the airport general area as the incident occurred, owing to the loud bang that followed the crash. Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF headquarters, Abuja, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, who confirmed the fatal incident, said a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy had been ordered.

In a terse statement made available to reporters, Daramola said: “This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all seven personnel on board died in the crash.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. “While urging the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.”

The NAF, however, issued another statement late last night, where it released the identities of the departed personnel as follows: Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain); Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot); Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System (ATOS) Specialist); Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist); Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist); Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist), as well as Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).

The Air Force has, nonetheless, provided additional information on the crashed aircraft, saying it was preparing to conduct a surveillance mission over Niger State, which is “breaking under the weight of banditry.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), earlier today, 21 February 2021, confirmed that one of its aircraft, a Beechcraft KingAir B350i (NAF 201), crashed while returning to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja after reporting engine failure enroute Minna, where it was scheduled to conduct surveillance missions over Niger State and its environs in connection with the concerted efforts to secure the release of the students/staff abducted from the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State,” the service noted.

While disclosing that “the panel has commenced its work”, the statement added that the CAS visited the scene of the accident, in company of the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd); Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; Chief of Defence Staff, Maj-Gen. Lucky Irabor, and other Service Chiefs.

Efforts by our correspondent to access the scene of the crash were fiercely rebuffed, even as the area was cordoned-off, to avoid possible contamination of the accident scene.

Other journalists were, however, not so lucky, as their gadgets were seized as they attempted to take photographs of the crashed plane. It was learnt that the NAF will not release the identities of the personnel killed, until their families were duly informed, as a mark of courtesy.

An eyewitness, who spoke to our correspondent during the visit, said the crash happened close to a settlement called Bassa, also known as Aviatoon Village.

The eyewitness, who gave his name simply as Bello, said the pilot may have done a great job, considering the fact that no building was affected. “Honestly, we have not recovered from the shock that the crash has brought our way. “We thank God that nobody in Bassa village was killed; no house was affected. In fact, we thank Almighty Allah for his mercies upon mankind.

“The pilot of that plane was really well-trained, because it was obvious that he manipulated the plane away from our homes, and that is why we have no casualty. “My only fear is the panic that it caused, and I’m scared that the thing may affect our elderly and children,” he said.

New Telegraph gathered that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Emergency Management Agency had recovered the remains of the dead personnel from the crash site. This was as the agency was said to have denied reports in some quarters that the plane crashed into buildings.

The bodies of the late personnel have since been deposited in the morgue of a NAF medical facility in Abuja. In the meantime, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the safety of the nation’s airspace remains a key priority of his government.

The President gave this assurance in a condolence message to the NAF and the families of the officers who lost their lives in the plane crash which occurred in Abuja yesterday.

He expressed sadness at the fatal crash of the aircraft and extended his heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and colleagues of those who died as a result of the tragedy. He said the loss of the dedicated and courageous personnel, was unfortunate as they died in the line of duty.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has also expressed shock and sadness over the crash of the aircraft yesterday in Abuja. Lawan, who described the incident as tragic, conveyed his condolences to the Nigeria Air Force as well as the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and prayed that God would comfort them at this time of grief.

He also charged the authorities of the Nigerian Air Force to step up their safety measures to guard against the occurrence of similar incidents in the future. Similarly, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has commiserated with the Federal Government and NAF over the crash.

The governor also commiserated with families, friends and associates of the victims of the unfortunate crash and prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest and grant the families they left behind the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable losses. Also, former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has condoled with families of Air Force personnel, who lost their lives in the plane crash.

Lamenting the unfortunate incident, Kalu expressed sadness and shock, adding that detailed investigation must be carried out to ascertain the cause of the crash in a bid to forestall recurrence. In a condolence message, Kalu prayed to God to grant the departed personnel eternal rest and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I convey my sincere and heartfelt condolences to family members of the victims of the plane crash. “It is indeed a devastating incident.

“The cause of the tragic crash must be duly investigated to forestall recurrence. “The departed souls will be remembered for their service to the nation.”

