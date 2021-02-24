News

7 NAF personnel killed in air crash for burial Thursday

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Seven personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) killed in last Sunday’s Beechcraft KingAir B350i crash, will be buried on Thursday at the National Cemetery in Abuja.
The disclosure was contained in an invitation sent to some media organisations on Wednesday.
New Telegraph recalls that the Beechcraft crashed some 200 metres away from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), killing all on board.
The ill-fated aircraft, which took-off from Minna, the Niger State capital, was said to have developed engine failure midway, leading to the crash.
The NAF gave the identities of the victims was follows: Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain); Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot); Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System (ATOS) Specialist); Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist).
Others were: Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist); Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist), as well as Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).
The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Oladapo Amao, has since ordered an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Our Reporters

