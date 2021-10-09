Travel & Tourism

7 Natural Wonders of Nigeria to be unveiled at Akwaaba African Travel Market

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The organisers of Naija7 Wonders have disclosed that the final result of the 7 Natural Wonders of Nigeria will be formally presented at this year’s edition of Akwaaba Africa Travel Market scheduled to hold between November 29 and 30 at the Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

The search for the 7 Natural Wonders of Nigeria, according to the head of the project, Ikechi Uko, who is also the organiser of Akwaaba, which is in its 17th edition this year as an annual travel and tourism trade expo, was launched last year to draw attention to the tourism attractions in Nigeria. The search committee is made of 150 top tourism practitioners in Nigeria, who are all members of the elite group of Tourism 100 Club.

It was revealed by Uko that the committee has shortlisted 35 destinations across the nation, which would be voted for by the public, with the top seven picks unfolded at Akwaaba. Akwaaba is regarded as the largest gathering of travel professionals in West Africa, with over 3, 000 delegates in attendance annually while nations and important personalities across the continent have also been recorded. Uko further disclosed that: ‘‘Because of the effect of COVID – 19 pandemic, Akwaaba is dedicating this year’s event to Hospitality and the Leisure Economy and it capacity to heal.

There will be trainings on M.I.C.E and a specialist certificate course on tourism in Nigeria. There will be discussions and panels on hospitality and standardisation in Nigeria.’’ The two days event is expected to draw on experts from Africa and Nigeria to expose and dissect relevant topics in travel and tourism business.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

