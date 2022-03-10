7 NDLEA officers injured, vehicle damaged as drug kingpin arrested in Taraba

A notorious drug dealer, Micha Godwin has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at Nukai market in Tara-ba State. The suspect was nabbed when the anti-narcotic officers stormed the market, but the Agency’s vehicles and operatives were attack and at least seven of them were injured and one of their vehicles damaged. The Agency spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said despite the attack, the officers however managed to arrest their target after recovering some quantities of illicit drugs from the suspect and thereafter retreated to take the wounded to the hospital for treatment.

Babafemi said following intelligence, the operatives on Tuesday, March 8, stormed the market at about 2.30pm to arrest the drug dealer and evacuate illicit substances in his warehouse. Soon after the arrest of Godwin, miscreants mobilised from the community to attack the officers and their vehicles with dangerous weapons. A reinforcement team from the state Command of the Agency and other security agencies was able to move in to rescue the operatives from the scene of attack.

Babafemi quoted the suspect who is in custody as saying, “what happened is bad because this is the second time I have been arrested and brought here, but the first arrest was not like this. I don’t know who invited the boys who attacked the NDLEA officers.”

Reacting to the incident, Chairman/ Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) condemned the attack and directed immediate switch to new operational guidelines that will make officers and men well positioned to defend themselves adequately in the course of carrying out their duties. He, however, warned that henceforth any obstruction or attack on NDLEA operatives in line of duty by suspects or their supporters would receive commensurate response.

