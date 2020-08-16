Body & Soul

7 practices to adopt for a healthy breast

Posted on

The breast of every woman is her pride. Sometimes women loathe them, other times they adore them and find ways to make them more alluring. But no matter what, having a healthy breast is necessary.

 

These tips and facts from the CEO of Brief Essentials lingerie, Seun Tayo-Balogun will open your eyes and mind on how to love and keep these intimate part of your body healthy. Here are seven practices to inculcate for a healthy breast

 

  1. Maintain a health weight Healthy weight equals healthy breasts. Keeping a healthy weight can also reduce the weight of breast cancer. Maintain a healthy weight by eating right and keeping fit.

 

  1. Exercise at least 30 minutes a day Stay active through exercises.

 

Begin with Cardio and move up to others. Take long walks, jog or swim. Just do something.

 

  1. Wear bras that fit Your bras are there to provide support, so if they do not fit, it can impact negatively on the health of your breasts. For example, an underwire bra that is not a right size can cause the wire to rest on the breast tissue instead of underneath which can cause pain and discomfort.

 

  1. Wear supportive sports bras during workouts Sports bras are not created equally.

 

There are sports bras for low, medium and high impact exercises. It is important we choose the one that’s best suited for our intended workout. For high intensity exercise, you should wear a max support sports bra so you protect your breast tissues from excessive stretch.

 

  1. Message breasts Breast massage can help increase the circulation of lympathic flow.

 

Use a natural oil like coconut oil to massage your breasts roundly. Avoid scented oils because the breast is sensitive to perfumes and fragrances.

 

  1. Ensure you are freeing the breasts Freeing the breast, means letting it loose from bras as often as possible.

 

This can be difficult especially if you are always on the move. However you can find time to do this.

 

Overnight is a good time. You don’t have to wear a bra to sleep. Not wearing one to bed does not have a known negative impact.

 

  1. Eat healthy Make sure you eat healthy. Have at least 5 to 8 servings of fruits and vegetables each day. Foods like Broccoli, cabbage, whole grains and watermelon are great for a healthy breast.

