7-Star mulls premium airline, to acquire Embraer jets

Stories, Wole Shadare 7-Star Global Airlines has concluded arrangement to acquire four Embraer jets to start up its premium airline operations.

The firm currently has five helicopters in its hangars, awaiting necessary clearance, while paper works are being perfected.

The Chief Executive Officer of 7-Star Global Airline, Issac Balami, an aircraft engineer, who made the disclosure in his office at the Murtala Mohammad Airport Ikeja, said plans were already made for smooth processing.

Balami said the business model of the airline would be different as it would not compete with existing ones in the country, but would offer premium service type with target at high users.

He said it would operate as a scheduled premium carrier. He noted that COVID-19 had provided the window for airline start-ups, especially now that the existing foreign carriers were struggling to survive even with government palliatives.

“This is the best time to start an airline because everybody is on ground zero.

So when you enter, you all start afresh because most airlines are looking for money to start all over. So, it’s a level playing ground.

This is the time for Nigeria to have a strong carrier because all the big airlines are struggling now,” he noted

Like this: Like Loading...