7 states discontinue suit seeking to nullify INEC’s declaration of Tinubu as President-elect

Seven state governments – namely Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Taraba and Sokoto, which earlier filed a suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court, challenging the declaration of All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect, have discontinued the suit. In the suit which had the attorneys-general of the seven states as plaintiffs and the Attorney General of the Federation as defendant, the seven states had asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the just concluded general elections, as they claimed that the declaration of Tinubu did not follow the Electoral Act and INEC’s own laid down guidelines, particularly the uploading of results to the IREV through the BVAS. They also expressed fear of a potential breakdown of public order and civil disobedience. The Notice of Discontinuance signed by the their counsel , Prof. Mike Ozekhome SAN Friday, reads “Take notice that the plaintiffs doth hereby wholly discontinue this suit against the defendant herein”.
