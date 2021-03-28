Body & Soul

7-year-old Ice King excited as he features Teni in “Choke” remix

Buzzing from the recent release of his debut single; Choke, Benue-born rising rapper and songwriter, Ice King Ochacho is on course to unleash the remix of the viral single and it features Nigeria’s musical superstar, Teni. Just seven years old but super talented and bold, the son of real estate mogul, king Mohammed Adah, popularly known as Ochacho, is proving that age doesn’t count in exploiting and showcasing ones talent as he teamed up with one of Nigeria’s biggest producer, Gospel On The Beat to cook hit songs that will soon be released by his team.

 

Recall that ICE KING released “Choke” in January with a viral video which announced his entry into the competitive Nigerian music industry and the subsequent remix with Teni Makanaki is sure to hit a bang on airwaves and digital stores worldwide to cement the musical prodigy’s arrival in the music industry.

 

“My dad played choke for Teni and she loved it, we teamed up to make the remix and I was so excited working with Teni” ICE KING submitted while previewing the rough cut as the editors and directors put finishing touches to the music video which was shot in exotic locations in the nations capital city, Abuja

