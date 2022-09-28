70 Anambra land-owners protest alleged revocation of property

About seventy owners of over thirty four plots of land located behind the abandoned Anambra State Government House project have protested against alleged plans by the state government to revoke their allocation papers. This is coming as Governor Charles Soludo commences the construction of the N6 billion abandoned government house project which was awarded during the military era in 1996. The project, which was awarded to Oil Construction Company, was stopped during the regime of Chris Ngige over the confusion on the payment of an Irrevocable Standing Payment Order of N10 million withdrawn from the state’s federal allocations. The over thirty four plots of land were allocated to the then members of the Anambra state House of Assembly under the regime of Mr. Peter Obi. The letter of allocation partly reads: “With reference to the application for allocation of alternative plots of land in the Executive Business District layout, Awka, to members of the State House of Assembly as alternative to the earlier allocation at Uvunu Neighborhood layout, New Town Amawbia, I wish to inform you that His Excellency, the Governor of Anambra has graciously approved the allocation Plot R/ 34 Executive Business District layout Awka to you”. In a chat with newsmen, a retired Deputy Director at Federal Inland Revenue Services, Mrs. Beatrice Obi, expressed deep concern over the alleged plan.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...