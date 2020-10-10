News

70-year-old woman, girl, 21, injured in Ebonyi kerosene explosions

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

A 70-year-old woman and a 21-year-old girl, have sustained severe injuries following two separate adulterated kerosene explosions in their homes in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. The girl, Miss Chinenye Ezekwenna, who resides at 40 Jemeni Street, who suffered burnt on her legs, arm and jaw, explained that she purchased the suspected adulterated kerosene from a retail shop. Ezekwanna who was seen using ordinary water to clean the severe burn on her body, said she had been treated at a hospital and now being managed by a nurse at home.

She narrated that the kerosene exploded when she poured it on smoldering firewood as she was cooking. On her part, the 70-yearold, Mrs. Elizabeth Igwe, who resides at No. 3, Jemeni Street, Abakiliki, said the explosion occurred when she was refilling her hurricane lamp in the night. According to Igwe, the suspected adulterated kerosene was purchased by a little boy from a road side. When contacted, the Special Assistant to Ebonyi State Governor on Petroleum, Bassey Chima, promised to get back to our correspondent but did not do so.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insurgency: Troops kill 7 bandits, recover rustled cows in Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Troops of the Nigerian Army under ‘Operation Sahel Sanity”, a subsidiary of ‘Operation Hadarin Daji’, yesterday killed seven suspected Boko Haram insurgents, during a shootout at Jigawar Malamai in Dan Musa Local Government Area of Katsina State and in Garin Maza, Tamuske and Garin Bagwari villages in Sabon Birni of Sokoto State, respectively. In a […]
News

Trump’s first indoor rally since June defies Covid laws, attacks Biden

Posted on Author Reporter

  In open defiance of state regulations and his own administrations pandemic health guidelines, President Donald Trump on Sunday hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly mask-less Nevada crowd that the nation was making the last turn in defeating the virus. Eager to project a sense of normalcy in imagery, Trump soaked up […]
News

Fuel subsidy: Raising demand for accountability

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf reports

Demand for accountability has heightened as petrol subsidy gulps N10 trillion in the last 10 years even as growing criticism still greeted millions of naira spent on the scheme in April. Adeola Yusuf reports     Fuel subsidies are contributing to the crisis rocking Nigeria and have gulped an average of N10 trillion in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: