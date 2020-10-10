70-year-old woman, girl, 21, injured in Ebonyi kerosene explosions

A 70-year-old woman and a 21-year-old girl, have sustained severe injuries following two separate adulterated kerosene explosions in their homes in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. The girl, Miss Chinenye Ezekwenna, who resides at 40 Jemeni Street, who suffered burnt on her legs, arm and jaw, explained that she purchased the suspected adulterated kerosene from a retail shop. Ezekwanna who was seen using ordinary water to clean the severe burn on her body, said she had been treated at a hospital and now being managed by a nurse at home.

She narrated that the kerosene exploded when she poured it on smoldering firewood as she was cooking. On her part, the 70-yearold, Mrs. Elizabeth Igwe, who resides at No. 3, Jemeni Street, Abakiliki, said the explosion occurred when she was refilling her hurricane lamp in the night. According to Igwe, the suspected adulterated kerosene was purchased by a little boy from a road side. When contacted, the Special Assistant to Ebonyi State Governor on Petroleum, Bassey Chima, promised to get back to our correspondent but did not do so.

