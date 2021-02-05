News

700 NURTW members in Ogun to get FG's COVID-19 survival fund

No fewer than 700 members of the National Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ogun State chapter have undergone data capturing for the Federal Government’s survival funds earmarked for transporters in the country.

The Federal government had announced an intervention grant for micro-transport operators under its Survival Fund for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to mitigate effects of COVID- 19 pandemic.

The beneficiaries would get a N30, 000 grant each under the scheme tagged “Transport Track.” Speaking during the data capturing in Abeokuta, state’s Chairman of NURTW, Mustapha Ismail Adewale (Yaro) noted that the survival funds would cushion the effects of COVID – 19 on the members. Adewale said: “We have 700 beneficiaries.

The processes have been free and fair. We thank the Federal Government most especially President Muhammadu Buhari for the palliative measures. We also pledge our unalloyed support and loyalty to his government. “It would bring a big relief to our members. N30, 000 is not a small money. You will realise that some people are struggling to get N10, 000 to start their petty trades. So, for our members the N30, 000 will bring great relief to their businesses.”

