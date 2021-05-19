News

$700,000 fraud: Nigerian, Gbenga Fadipe, sentenced to 12 years in US

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Nigerian man accused of stealing about $700,000 from the city of Fort Worth, Texas, through a phishing email scam, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Gbenga Fadipe, 50, had pleaded guilty to theft of property greater than $300,000, in 372nd District Court. In October 2017, the city’s accounts payable department received a change of account request.
The request, actually a scam email, used the name of two employees of Imperial Construction. One of the names was legitimate.
The person who wrote the email asked the department to change an electronic deposit from Plains Capital Bank to a Chase Bank account and included a copy of a check with the new account and routing numbers.
Imperial Construction later told authorities that the signature of the legitimate employee referred to in the email had been forged.
Fort Worth’s Account Payable department made the change of bank accounts with the belief that Imperial Construction had changed banks.
Fadipe had access to the new Chase Bank account and began to make a series of withdraws of thousands of dollars in cash from Houston bank machines.
Within two weeks of liquidating all the funds that totaled $693,625.77, Fadipe flew from the United States to London and Nigeria. He eventually returned to the United States and was arrested near Houston.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

At last, FG receives £4.2m Ibori loot

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal Government has confirmed that it has received £4,214,017.66m of the loot associated with the family members of former Delta State Governor, James Ibori. The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) made this known through his media aide, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu in Abuja. Gwandu, in a statement […]
News

Fuel/electricity hike: FG, labour reconvene

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government on Sunday night, reconvened a meeting with organised labour, with the view to to preventing any plan to resume its suspended strike over the increase in fuel price and electricity tariff. At the end of the last meeting held between labour and the government on September 27 which spilled to the next day, […]
News

Ndoma-Egba’s wife, six others die in Ondo auto crash

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The wife of the former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, yesterday lost her life in ghastly automobile accident in Ondo State. Ndoma-Egba’s wife identified as Amaka alongside seven others lost their lives in the accident which involved four vehicles with about eight people injured. According to sources, the vehicles involved in the crash were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica