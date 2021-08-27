Metro & Crime

71 days after, students of FGC Birnin Yauri yet to be seen, parents cry out

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

More than 71 days after students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri were kidnapped, they are yet under their captors. Our correspondent who visited the school yesterday confirmed that out of the 102 students that were kidnapped on 11th, June 2021 only eleven have regained their freedom, while the remaining 89 are still under captivity.

Briefing newsmen, one of the affected parents, Mallam Usman Birnin Yauri expressed dismay over the ugly trend of insecurities in the area, adding that since the day his son was kidnapped nobody has heard from him. “I don’t know either my son is still alive or not, now my son has spent over 2 months in their hands and the government is silent about that, we are ready to contribute since the government has not done anything,” he added.

He added further that all the affected parents are willing to support the government in all ramifications, because they are seriously in pains over their missing children since they do not know their faith. “Last term we organised prayers for them which both Muslim and Christian did, on how God can put wisdom into their mind and release the children and two regained their freedom through Zamfara State,” he said. In another development, the Yauri Emirate Youth Association for Political Development (YEYAPOD), yesterday gave government one-week ultimatum to rescue abducted staff and students of Federal Government College (FGC) Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State. The President of the Association, Abdulmalik Mohammed disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen in Yauri, Yauri Local Government Area of the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom: Gunmen invade church, shoot one

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Gunmen attacked a Pentecostal church at Inen Ikot Esse village in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and shot one of the church elders. Members of the church scampered in different directions during the Sunday morning attack. The gunmen, believed to be cultists, numbering 10, invaded the church at 7.05am and went straight […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Ogun Deputy Speaker impeached over ‘misconduct’

Posted on Author Reporter

….My removal illegal, unconstitutional – Kadiri Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta The Ogun State House of Assembly Thursday impeached Hon. Dare Kadiri as the Deputy Speaker of the House over alleged gross misconduct. Kadiri’s impeachment followed the report of the ad-hoc committee set up by the Assembly on Tuesday to investigate him on the allegation of gross […]
Metro & Crime

Police recover AK47 rifle from fleeing gunrunner in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibada n

Police in Oyo State yesterday intercepted a suspected gunrunner and recovered an AK47 rifle at an Ibadan community bordering Ogun State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso, disclosed this in a statement.   He said: “The operatives attached to the command’s Monitoring Unit, while on aggressive stop-and-search duty at Bakari, a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica