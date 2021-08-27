71 days after, students of FGC Birnin Yauri yet to be seen, parents cry out

More than 71 days after students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri were kidnapped, they are yet under their captors. Our correspondent who visited the school yesterday confirmed that out of the 102 students that were kidnapped on 11th, June 2021 only eleven have regained their freedom, while the remaining 89 are still under captivity.

Briefing newsmen, one of the affected parents, Mallam Usman Birnin Yauri expressed dismay over the ugly trend of insecurities in the area, adding that since the day his son was kidnapped nobody has heard from him. “I don’t know either my son is still alive or not, now my son has spent over 2 months in their hands and the government is silent about that, we are ready to contribute since the government has not done anything,” he added.

He added further that all the affected parents are willing to support the government in all ramifications, because they are seriously in pains over their missing children since they do not know their faith. “Last term we organised prayers for them which both Muslim and Christian did, on how God can put wisdom into their mind and release the children and two regained their freedom through Zamfara State,” he said. In another development, the Yauri Emirate Youth Association for Political Development (YEYAPOD), yesterday gave government one-week ultimatum to rescue abducted staff and students of Federal Government College (FGC) Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State. The President of the Association, Abdulmalik Mohammed disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen in Yauri, Yauri Local Government Area of the state.

