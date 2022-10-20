News

71 ex-Perm Secs, HoS secure garnishee order against KDSG over pension deductions

Posted on

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) sitting in Kaduna has granted an order in favour of 71 retired Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Service (HoS) in Kaduna State over the deduction of their monthly pensions by the State Government. The Garnishee order which was given to four commercial banks is to the sum of N984,405,659 only, as at September plus cost of N100,000 standing to the credit of the judgement debtors/ Respondents and or its organs in all accounts operated within the order. The order followed an exparte application filed on 11th October, 2022 by the Senior Counsel to the claimants/applicants, Samuel Atung SAN.

In May, 2020, the Plaintiffs through the Counsel had dragged the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i and the State Attorney General to the National Industrial Court challenging the deduction of their pension for use to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the State without their prior notice in a case instituted on the ground of pension right of the plaintiffs as enshrined under section 210 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

 

Our Reporters

