72 Hours To Election: CBN settles INEC’s ad hoc staff’s payment

Against the fear that the current cash crunch in the country due to naira redesign may affect the electoral performance and exercise of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, the Oyo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Rahmon Adeniran Tella, yesterday said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has provided cash for the Commission to cater for logistics and payment of its ad hoc staff.

The REC made this disclosure while address flash points ing journalists at the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Oyo NUJ, Mokola, Ibadan, stressing that the Commission was fully ready and equipped to have a hitch-free election.

His words: “With regard to the cash availability for our ad-hoc staff and transportation of electoral materials, the Commission has made provision to that effect.

The INEC headquarters is related to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and they have made cash available. All our staff, including the NYSC members, will be paid in cash. They are all going to receive their money before the exercise,” he assured.

On the issue of curbing violence before and during the Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly election, the REC said the Commission had identified some local governments where some areas are prone to violence, adding that it has partnered with the security agents to ensure proper monitoring of such flash points.

“We have been reviewing and addressing the issue of security in a dynamic way as it has manifested in Oyo state. We have succeeded in identifying some local governments that are mostly prone to violence during elections. We have put up a series of strategies to be embarked upon and this has now formed part of the security strategies we are going to employ to monitor such flashpoints during the election.”

Tella assured that: “Both sensitive and nonsensitive materials to be used on Saturday have arrived in the state and already distributed to our local governments.

For the sensitive materials, because of the security threat, we do not normally distribute them until Friday, the eve of the election. And we will do this at the instance of the media; at the instance of the security agencies, and at the instance of the party agents at the designated areas.”

Tella, who was accompanied to the Adebayo Raji-led Correspondent’s Chapel Secretariat by Mrs Rosemary Adeniyi and Mr Olayiwola Awolowo of the Media Department, as well as, Mr. Femi Akinbiyi, called on all accredited journalists to come to the INEC Office tomorrow (Thursday) “to collect your kits to allow you free access to cover the elections”.

