72 lawyers elevated to SAN rank

…as 12,000 lawyers converge on Port Harcourt for NBA Annual Conference

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja and Akeem Nafiu

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee Thursday elevated 72 lawyers to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The Committee, in a briefing by Hajo Sarki Bello, who is the acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary of the Committee, announced the list in Abuja.

Out the 72, 10 are from the Academia , while the remaining 62 are from advocacy.

According to Bello, the swearing of the new silk will be done by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad on December 8.

Meanwhile, about 12,000 lawyers are expected to converge on Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the 61st Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) which starts from Friday.

This was disclosed Thursday by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Olumide Akpata, while addressing a press conference in Lagos. The NBA President while expressing his satisfaction with reaction of lawyers towards the event, assured his colleagues of a well-organised Conference.

He said the theme of the event: ‘Taking the Lead’ was deliberately chosen to emphasize the need to chart a new course in the way issues are addressed in the country, particularly by lawyers.

“Legal practitioners who play pivotal roles in the growth of any nation have enormous responsibilities thrust upon them in ensuring that the nation takes its rightful place in the comity of nations.

“Legal practitioners must then also take the lead in taking hold of the future of work, shape the work of the future, heal all that tends to divide us, bring light into the darkness that pervades us and reclaim the rule of law that we seem to evade.”

In his speech, the co-Chairman Technical Committee on Conference Planning, Mr. Akin Ajibola, gave a rundown of activities to be expected at the week-long event.

He disclosed that the Conference which will hold from October 22 to 29, 2021, will feature over 25 technical sessions and showcase sessions, where subject-matter experts, business leaders and renowned political leaders in various fields of human endeavour will lead conversations.

He added that the Conference will address issues around the rule of law, independence of the judiciary, access to justice and protection of fundamental human rights, the economy and how to pilot the present to assure a better future.

