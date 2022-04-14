72 UNIBEN students bag FG’s scholarships

No fewer than seventy- two students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo State have been awarded Federal Government’s scholarship under the aegis of the Nigeria Award. Public Relations Officer of the institution, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, announced this yesterday in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin. This scholarship, she said, was valued at N250,000 foreachawardeeeveryyear, which is only applicable to studies in Nigerian public tertiary institutions.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...