72 UNIBEN students bag FG’s scholarships

No fewer than seventy- two students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo State have been awarded Federal Government’s scholarship under the aegis of the Nigeria Award. Public Relations Officer of the institution, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, announced this yesterday in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin. This scholarship, she said, was valued at N250,000 foreachawardeeeveryyear, which is only applicable to studies in Nigerian public tertiary institutions.
Related Articles
Fidelity Bank promotes 745 staff members
Deepens workforce transformation agenda In a bid to increase staff morale while empowering them to work more efficiently, Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the promotion of 745 employees following the performance review of two financial years – 2019 and 2020. A total of 461 staff members benefited from the FY 2019 promotion exercise, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Study: Exposure to red light therapy improves declining eyesight
Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said just three minutes of exposure to deep red light once a week, when delivered in the morning, can significantly improve declining vision from ageing. These are the results of a pioneering new study by the University College London (UCL) researchers which they published in the ‘Scientific Reports.’ The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari, Zulum meet behind closed doors
President Muhammmadu Buhari, yesterday, met with the Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, at the Presidential Villa behind closed doors. Though the governor did not disclose his mission, as he refused to speak with State House Correspondents, there were indications that both leaders may have deliberated on the security situation in the North-Eastern state. It […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)