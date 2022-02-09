72nd Int’l Conference: ICA designates Port Harcourt, Nigeria as regional hub

Tony Okuyeme The International Communication Association (ICA) has approved a Regional Hub in Port Harcourt, Nigeria for hosting its 72nd International Convention. Port Harcourt is one of 11 cities across the world – three in Africa: Cape Town, Nairobi – that have been designated to host the #ica22 Conference Regional Hubs.

The ICA Conference with the theme, ‘One World One Network’, will be via Regional Hub at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

According to Ekaete George, who is the organizer of the Port Harcourt Regional Hub, as the only hub across West Africa, Port Harcourt will not only enjoy live stream of inperson sessions at the ICA conference, but will also make a panel presentation which is to be viewed by the ICA global community.

George, who is a Doctoral Candidate in Communicat i o n S t u d i e s, University of Port Harcourt, disclosed that she is working with a team of committed scholars and professionals, in close coordination with the ICA to welcome attendees from across Nigeria and West Africa, and to ensure a truly international conference experience for all attendees.

Interested scholars and professionals who intend to register for and participate in the international conference through the Port Harcourt hub are to email their applications to: The Organizer, ICA22 Port Harcourt Regional Hub, to the Email: @ ica22portharcourt@gmail.com. ‘’Female scholars across Nigeria and West Africa, as well as people with disability are strongly encouraged to apply.’’

The organiser also appealed to sponsors and partners who may wish to sponsor accommodation and/or other logistical requirements for attendees. ICA is a global organisation that aims to advance the scholarly study of communication by encouraging and facilitating excellence in academic research worldwide.

With more than 4,500 members in 80 countries worldwide, the approval of a Regional Hub in Port Harcourt will create an avenue to build a robust ICA Community in Nigeria

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...