75 terrorists killed in 17 encounters – Military

In June, troops on clearance operations in the North- East theatre had 17 fierce encounters with suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) elements.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, noted that 75 of the nonstate actors (NSAs) were killed during the confrontations, which witnessed the destruction and capture of arms, ammunition and other equipment.

Enenche reiterated the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s commitment to crumbling the walls of terrorism and associated vices.

He said: “It is evident from recent encounters with Boko Haram/ ISWAP that the resilience of the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole is being sustained across the North-East theatre of operation resulting to high BHT/ISWAP casualties on both men and equipment as well as capture or surrendering of some of their fighters.

“In their resolve to end BHT/ ISWAP menace in the North- East region, between 1 and 30 June 2020, the gallant troops of Operation Lafiya Dole had a total of 17 encounters with the marauding criminals, neutralising 75 of them in the process. “The encounters also led to the capture of assorted arms and large cache of ammunition including one Anti-Aircraft Gun, 13 AK47 rifles, one Sniper rifle, 21 locally-made guns, two Dane guns and one Rocket Propelled Gun. “Others include three Hand Grenades, five Rocket Propelled Gun bombs, 205 rounds of Anti- Aircraft ammunition, 1018 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. Also captured were two Boko Haram criminals’ flags. “In the same vein, one Gun Truck, one Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device, one Toyota Starlet car and several makeshift structures belonging to the terrorists were destroyed by the valiant troops within the period.

Regrettably, one officer paid the supreme price while one soldier was wounded in action

. “The wounded officer has since been evacuated to a military medical facility where he is recuperating “Equally, four BHT/ISWAP criminals including two women namely Aishatu Manye and Kelune Mate were captured and later identified to be the wives of the local Boko Haram commander at Gajingi in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.”

The troops, Enenche added, arrested one Boko Haram spy named Kawalu during a Jumaat prayer at Michika Central Mosque and one Boko Haram fighter captured in the aftermath of an encounter at Miyanti general area in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The coordinator added that during the period under review also, four Boko Haram “criminals” surrendered to the state.

He said: “The trio of Mohammed Babagana, Modu Jugudun and Alhaji Usman surrendered to troops of Delta Company at Strong Response Area Pulka in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State while one Mustapha Kori surrendered to troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

“It is equally heart-warming to note that, during the period, troops rescued 35 captives from the captivity of BHTs/ ISWAP criminals. Amongst those rescued are 18 women, 16 children and one adult male.

“The rescued children were promptly administered with Polio vaccine in line with the Buratai Intervention Initiative while the women were administered with First Aid as required.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, commends the troops for the resilience and patriotism they continue to demonstrate in crushing the remnants of BHTs/ ISWAP criminals.

He also urges them to maintain the tempo against the criminals as we approach the end of insurgency in our country.

