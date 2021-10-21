75,000 security personnel for Anambra gov poll

No fewer than 75, 000 security personnel are to be deployed to Anambra State during the November 6 governorship election. The state’s Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Everistus Obor, who announced this in Awka, said apart from 34,000 police over 25,000 NSCDC officers would be deployed, while the Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and vigilantes make up the rest. Obor spoke through Deputy Commandant Peter Goza at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CAC) in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...