75,000 security personnel for Anambra gov poll

No fewer than 75, 000 security personnel are to be deployed to Anambra State during the November 6 governorship election. The state’s Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Everistus Obor, who announced this in Awka, said apart from 34,000 police over 25,000 NSCDC officers would be deployed, while the Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and vigilantes make up the rest. Obor spoke through Deputy Commandant Peter Goza at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CAC) in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency.
Related Articles
C’River kicks off enumeration of poor households
Cross River State Government has said that it has started the enumeration of poor households in order to integrate them into the National Social Safety-Net Programme (NSSP). Towards achieving maximum success, the state component of NSSP had trained about 108 enumerators, who will go round the 18 local government areas of the state to identify […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Edo decides 2020: Voters shun COVID-19 safety protocols
The governorship election in Edo State is currently going on peacefully with impressive voters’ turnout in most wards across the state. However, there was no social distancing at Oba Market polling unit, Oredo LGA and many other places as voters got ready to cast their votes, while many also did not wear face masks. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: US Congress passes long-awaited deal for coronavirus aid
The US Congress has passed a long-awaited $900bn (£660bn) package of coronavirus pandemic aid after months of political wrangling. Senators approved the bill late on Monday, hours after it was passed by the House of Representatives, reports the BBC. The aid includes direct payments for many Americans and support for businesses and unemployment programmes. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)