7,584 delegates to vote at APC Convention

A total of 7,584 delegates have been accredited to vote at the elective convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday.

The ruling party said this in a tweet on Saturday.

The tweet read: “7,584 delegates decide our NWC today.”

The delegates are going to be voting on the National Working Committee (NWC) offices of the party.

The party has not had a substantive NWC since June 2020 when the one led by Adams Oshiomhole, former National Chairman, was sacked by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The party was embroiled in a leadership crisis at the time.

NEC appointed Mai Mala Buni, Yobe governor, to lead a caretaker committee which was tasked with organising a National Convention.

The event is expected to commence at 3:30pm, according to a programme released by the party in the week.

 

