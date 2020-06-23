76 firms jostle for 57 marginal oil fields

N

umber of oil firms jostling for oil blocks hit 76 at the weekend as the race for 57 marginal oil fields put up for bid rounds by the Federal Government hots up.

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), an agency of Federal Government, had penultimate Monday broken an 18-year-old jinx as it announced the commencement of marginal fields bid round for 2020.

The last time bid round took place was in 2002.

This came as the Director of DPR, Sarki Auwalu, expressed satisfaction with progress made on the process.

Auwalu, a document of the agency sighted by New Telegraph at the weekend, expressed optimism that the process won’t be deterred by COVID-19 as it is being done electronically.

“We have removed all impediments to the process, especially the legal impediments. We revoked some non-performing blocs and some firms with the awards have gone to court.

“Those fields with contentions like these are not parts of the 57 we have placed for this process,” he said.

For the 2020 oil bid round exercise, he said, during a webinar organised with journalists after the announcement of the bid round, that a total of 57 fields located on land, swamp and shallow offshore terrains are on offer.

He added that the exercise, which is being conducted electronically, would include expression of interest/registration, pre-qualification, technical and commercial bid submission and bid evaluation.

Thirty-two firms had, in less than 24 hours after the flag off, joined the race.

A credible source at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources told New Telegraph on Sunday that 44 more companies had joined the train and this has made the number of those who have thrown their hats in the ring for the oil blocs 76.

“We have commenced the process of submission of interest, but we were shocked to hear that 44 more companies have joined the first set of about 32 parties to signify interest.

“In all, we have no less than 76 firms in the race,” Managing Director of one of the indigenous firms in Nigeria, who craved anonymity because “a full disclosure of his name will affect chances of his company for the process,” told this newspaper.

Stating that the price rout rocking the industry was first thought could affect the success of the bid rounds, the source at the ministry, who also confirmed that over 76 firms had shown interest, maintained that the number would be higher before the deadline given for submission of interest.

“Though no one saw it coming that this number of companies will show interest, but we all know also that a lot of these companies have been waiting for this bid rounds for 18 years. And, what we envisage is that they and others will move their expression of interest to concrete submission of formal documents to kick-start the process before the deadline given by DPR,” he said.

The guidelines on the 2020 oil bid round exercise and payment by interested bidders, according to the DPR, shall attract non-refundable chargeable fees as follows; Application fee of N2 million per field, Bid Processing Fee of N3 million per field, Data prying fee of $15,000 per field, Data Leasing fee of $25,000 per field, Competent Persons Report of $50,000 and $25,000 for Fields Specific Report.

With the above, interested bidders are expected to pay a total of $115,000 in statutory fees and another N5 million in local currency.

