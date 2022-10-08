76 persons perish in Anambra boat mishap

Not less than 76 persons are feared dead in a boat mishap that occurred in Anambra State early Saturday morning.

Reports said the accident happened between Umunankwo and Ossomala communities in the riverine Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

Only nine persons are said to have been rescued.

Although details of the incident are still sketchy, an official of the Anambra State Emergency Management Authority confirmed the accident.

“An engine boat that loaded about 85 passengers at Onukwu bridge Ossomala enroute to Nkwo Ogbakuba market capsised this morning. Only nine passengers were rescued, the rest are yet to be seen.

“I wasn’t there when the boat loaded but the information we got unofficially is that it loaded 85,” the official said.

Reacting, the lawmaker representing Anambra North at the National Assembly, Senator Stella Oduah, wrote on her official Facebook page: “I received the devastating news of the unfortunate boat accident which claimed many lives at Ogbaru between Umunankwo and Ossomala, with immense sadness and my heart and prayers go out to the families affected.

“May God continue to bless and protect ndi Anambra North and may such tragedy never occur again.”

Ogbaru Local Government is one of the areas in the state being ravaged by flood and many of the residents have since lost their homes.

