76,855 candidates seek admissions into Unity schools

No fewer than 76,855 candidates sat for the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination for admission into the 110 Federal Government Colleges also known as unity schools, scattered across the county.

The examination earlier scheduled to hold Saturday, proceeded as planned by the National Examinations Council (NECO), the agency in charge of conducting the

dates would be admitted, due to its strict compliance to having limited number of students per class.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu who monitored the examinations in Abuja, gave hints of possible increase in the number of Unity colleges to 115 by next year, in order to increase access and number of students to be admitted nationwide.

Adamu who was represented the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono, said the five additional colleges would focus on technical education, adding that candidates sat for this year’s examination in 417 centres nationwide.

He said: “We want to enforce the idea of a national character. Going forward, we are going to make students to at least make six options; one in each geo-political zone. We want to encourage parents to allow their children to travel to other parts of the country.

“We know there are security challenges and we know there are inhibitions but we are working assiduously towards that. The government has been very kind to the sector and the National Assembly has continued to appropriate funds for us to provide security infrastructure in our schools.

“The federal schools are actually more secured than others and we can assure you that when your kids are with us we will do everything possible. We have three layers of security we have established for all the unity colleges. While we do not discriminate amongst schools you will see that we have not had any incidents in the federal schools.

“Our carrying capacity has increased because we have added six additional colleges to focus on science. This year additional five are coming on stream so by the time we talk about next year’s admission we will be talking about 115 unity colleges. While we are expanding access we are now also focusing on quality with particular reference to technical education.

“We plan to increase the carrying capacity to 30, 000 to accommodate the new streams of schools. Last year it was between 25, 000-26, 000 we were able to bring on board but that didn’t include the additional 150 that came on based on the six new schools.” exams, despite haven lost its Registrar, Prof. Godswill Obioma who died less than a week ago.

Although a large number of candidates are seeking admission into the unity schools, only 30,000 candi

