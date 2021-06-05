76,855 candidates write entrance exams into Unity Colleges

No fewer than 76,855 candidates have written the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination for admission into the 110 Federal Government Colleges also known as Unity Schools, located across the county.

The examination earlier scheduled to hold on Sunday, had proceeded as planned by the National Examinations Counci (NECO), the agency in charge of conducting the exams, despite haven lost its Registrar, Prof. Godswill Obioma who died less than a week ago.

Although a large number of candidates are seeking admission into the federal schools, only 30,000 candidates will be admitted, due to its strict compliance to having limited number of students in class.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who monitored the examinations in Abuja, gave hints of possible increase in the number of Unity colleges to 115 by next year, in order to increase access and number of students to be admitted nationwide.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Arc. Sonny Echono, he said the five additional colleges would focus on technical education, adding that candidates sat for this year’s examination in 417 centres nationwide.

