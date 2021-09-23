News

76th UNGA: Youth Minister to speak on 'Your business and technology

On September 23, the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, will deliver a keynote address at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) high-level side event on Social Business, Youth and Technology. The address, which will be delivered virtually, will focus on, ‘Social Business Towards a Sustainable Revival of Post-COVID-19 Economy’. The minister is expected to draw on his extensive wealth of experience in engaging with young business owners, investors, entrepreneurs and innovators across the African continent and beyond.

This is the second time in two years that Mr. Dare has been asked to speak at this particular high-level event. In his keynote address at the 74th UNGA, he said the Youth in Africa’s biggest nation, Nigeria, are in a position to help solve major challenges of the world. He added that Nigeria will rely increasingly on its Youth population to develop smart products and solutions to conquer the challenges and problems of climate change, economic slowdown, unemployment and poverty.

