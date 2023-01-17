Business

77 customers win in Stanbic IBTC’s Reward4Saving promo

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has rewarded 77 customers with cash prizes in the ongoing Reward4Saving Promo 2.0 during the quarterly draws which held recently.

According to a press release, 10 winners walked away with N100,000 each and seven winners claimed N1 million each, from the seven regions where winners were selected.

The winners of the quarterly draw emerged across seven geopolitical zones of Nigeria namely the South-South, South-West, South-East, North-West, North-Central as well as the Mainland and Island areas of Lagos State. Funke Amobi, Country Head, People and Culture, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, expressed delight over the willingness and commitment of customers to save for their financial freedom.

She assured that the organisation would continue to push for improved living standards for its current and prospective customers through the Reward4Saving promo. She said: “It gives us great joy to leave positive marks in the lives of our customers, and we are keeping our promise of making the promo bigger and better.

The promo is still ongoing, and I advise Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity by keeping a balance of N10,000 in their accounts for 30 days to qualify for the promo before it ends in March.

 

