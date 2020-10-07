774, 000 jobs: FG engages banks for account opening

Heritage Bank Plc and five other financial institutions- Zenith, UBA, Access, Fidelity and FCMB- have been engaged by the Federal Government to commence account opening for the 774,000 participants of the Special Public Works Programme across the nation’s 774 local government areas .

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Kenyamo, announced the issuance of letters of engagement to the six banks to commence account opening with Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) for the 774,000 participants of the SPW Programme in their branches.

According to the minister, the 1,000 participants were drawn from each of the 774 local government areas in Nigeria for the Special Public Works Programme.

Commenting on concerns raised about the nature of diversity and remoteness of some participants, the minister allayed the fears of the beneficiaries missing out from the registration, stating that the government has received assurance from the banks that even in places where they have no physical presence or branch, registration centers would be provided.

