Business

774, 000 jobs: FG engages banks for account opening

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Heritage Bank Plc and five other financial institutions- Zenith, UBA, Access, Fidelity and FCMB- have been engaged by the Federal Government to commence account opening for the 774,000 participants of the Special Public Works Programme across the nation’s 774 local government areas .

 

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Kenyamo, announced the issuance of letters of engagement to the six banks to commence account opening with Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) for the 774,000 participants of the SPW Programme in their branches.

According to the minister, the 1,000 participants were drawn from each of the 774 local government areas in Nigeria for the Special Public Works Programme.

Commenting on concerns raised about the nature of diversity and remoteness of some participants, the minister allayed the fears of the beneficiaries missing out from the registration, stating that the government has received assurance from the banks that even in places where they have no physical presence or branch, registration centers would be provided.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19 will push 5m Nigerians into poverty –World Bank

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

    N igeria’s coronavirus outbreak may push over 5 million people into poverty as it triggers the worst recession in the African powerhouse since the 1980s, the World Bank said on Thursday.     The twin shock of the pandemic and a global oil price crash has pummelled Nigeria, which has Africa’s largest economy […]
Business

TECNO dismisses malware claim in W2

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Chinese mobile manufacturer, TECNO, has allayed the fears of its device users, saying it has fixed the security problem found on one of its smartphone models, W2. The company in a statement reacting to reports of xHelper/ Triada malware pre-installed in the smartphone said its security team had addressed the problem by releasing a fix. […]
Business

NRGI: COVID-19 may consume Nigeria’s indigenous oil firms

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

As the global economy continues to be weighed down by Coronavirus pandemic, global extractive industry watchdog, Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), has predicted that the pandemic is capable of consuming some indigenous oil companies in Nigeria. In a webinar themed, Country Assessments: The Coronavirus Pandemic and Economic Crisis, NRGI experts analysed the impacts the pandemic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: