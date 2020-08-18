774, 000 jobs: Opposition Reps reject 30 slots allocated members

Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has rejected the 30 job slots allotted to each member of the House for their respective local government areas within their constituencies, in the Federal Government’s 774,000 public jobs scheme.

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement on Tuesday, described the allotment of 30 out of the 1000 slots per local government, as grossly unfair and unacceptable by Nigerians and the lawmakers, who are the true representatives of the people.

The caucus demanded for more transparency and a review of the criteria being used for the allotment, which is alleged to favour certain interests in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the detriment and disadvantage of majority of other Nigerians.

The Minority Leader of the House, who also represents Aniocha North/Aniocha South and Oshimili North and South federal constituency of Delta state, insisted that “the 30 person’s allotment to be supervised by a member in each of the local government areas, cannot by any criteria, said to be a true representation of the people they are mandated to represent.”

Elumelu stressed that the 774,000 jobs are meant for the people and that the people look up to the lawmakers as major channels through which they are reached for social and economic empowerment, a situation, which makes the 30 person, out of the 1000 per local government, grossly inadequate.

