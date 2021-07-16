774,000 jobs: Data irregularities delaying payment of beneficiaries –FG

The Federal Government has said that massive irregularities committed by banks while capturing the personal data of beneficiaries of its Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) initiative to provide jobs for 774,000 individuals nationwide, was the reason behind the delay in the payment of some beneficiaries. A statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Edmund Onwuliri, yesterday in Abuja, however, gave assurances that relevant authorities were already working assiduously to ensure that all registered and duly verified participants in the programme receive their payments. He said: “Available statistics indicate that much of the delay in payment of stipends to the participants has been occasioned by massive irregularities discovered by the banks in the personal data submitted by participants. “The attention of the National Directorate of Employment has been drawn to some reports in the media regarding the slow pace or non-payment of stipends to participants of the Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) programme.
Related Articles
Shasha: We’ll ensure justice for victims – Makinde
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State declared yesterday that his government would ensure that justice was served on victims of crisis that erupted between Hausa and the Yoruba residents of Sasa Market of Akinyele Local Government, Ibadan at the weekend. The governor disclosedthat a judicial panel would also be inaugurated to investigate the crisis […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG reconstitutes board of Nigeria National Merit Award
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Board of the Nigeria National Merit Award (NNMA). The Nigerian National Merit Award, an agency under the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs has the primary responsibility to confer on deserving Nigerians the prestigious Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) Award for outstanding […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate considers bill to establish Bitumen Mgt Institute
The Senate, yesterday, considered and passed for second reading, “a bill for an Act to establish the Institute of Bitumen Management to provide courses of instructions, training and research in bitumen Technology and to produce technicians and other skilled personnel required to run the industry”. The legislation, which is being sponsored by Senator Nicholas Tofowomo […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)