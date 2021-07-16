774,000 jobs: Data irregularities delaying payment of beneficiaries –FG

The Federal Government has said that massive irregularities committed by banks while capturing the personal data of beneficiaries of its Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) initiative to provide jobs for 774,000 individuals nationwide, was the reason behind the delay in the payment of some beneficiaries. A statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Edmund Onwuliri, yesterday in Abuja, however, gave assurances that relevant authorities were already working assiduously to ensure that all registered and duly verified participants in the programme receive their payments. He said: “Available statistics indicate that much of the delay in payment of stipends to the participants has been occasioned by massive irregularities discovered by the banks in the personal data submitted by participants. “The attention of the National Directorate of Employment has been drawn to some reports in the media regarding the slow pace or non-payment of stipends to participants of the Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) programme.

