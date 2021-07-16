News

774,000 jobs: Data irregularities delaying payment of beneficiaries –FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Government has said that massive irregularities committed by banks while capturing the personal data of beneficiaries of its Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) initiative to provide jobs for 774,000 individuals nationwide, was the reason behind the delay in the payment of some beneficiaries. A statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Edmund Onwuliri, yesterday in Abuja, however, gave assurances that relevant authorities were already working assiduously to ensure that all registered and duly verified participants in the programme receive their payments. He said: “Available statistics indicate that much of the delay in payment of stipends to the participants has been occasioned by massive irregularities discovered by the banks in the personal data submitted by participants. “The attention of the National Directorate of Employment has been drawn to some reports in the media regarding the slow pace or non-payment of stipends to participants of the Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) programme.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Shasha: We’ll ensure justice for victims – Makinde

Posted on Author Mohammed Nasr Shuaibu Bauchi

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State declared yesterday that his government would ensure that justice was served on victims of crisis that erupted between Hausa and the Yoruba residents of Sasa Market of Akinyele Local Government, Ibadan at the weekend.   The governor disclosedthat a judicial panel would also be inaugurated to investigate the crisis […]
News

FG reconstitutes board of Nigeria National Merit Award

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Board of the Nigeria National Merit Award (NNMA). The Nigerian National Merit Award, an agency under the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs has the primary responsibility to confer on deserving Nigerians the prestigious Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) Award for outstanding […]
News

Senate considers bill to establish Bitumen Mgt Institute

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, considered and passed for second reading, “a bill for an Act to establish the Institute of Bitumen Management to provide courses of instructions, training and research in bitumen Technology and to produce technicians and other skilled personnel required to run the industry”. The legislation, which is being sponsored by Senator Nicholas Tofowomo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica