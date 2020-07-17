News

774,000 jobs: Enugu C’ttee Chair promises fairness, equity

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Federal government Special Public Works Selection Committee in Enugu State, Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazueagu, popularly known as GNG, has assured residents of the state that the exercise would be hitch-free and devoid of favoritism. Gbazuagu, who gave the assurance yesterday during inaugural meeting of the committee at Olive Gates hotel, Independence layout, Enugu, said that each of the 17 local government areas in the state was entitled to 1,000 applicants.

He said under no circumstance would a local government receive more or less, charging members of the committee to discharge their duties with honesty and fear of God even as there was no remuneration or salary attached to it. Gbazuagu said: “The 20-man selection committee, in this inaugural meeting, is made up of men and women of prove integrity chosen from various works of life to duly represent the people of Enugu State.

“I am rest assured that with their known pedigree; we will do a rancour-free and hitchfree job, which will be anchored on the terms of reference and operational guidelines for the selection. “There will be no proxy selection or selection through fictitious names or claims. “I will assure the people of the state that this particular selection will be transparent and apolitical. “The committee will ensure that nobody under any guise would hijack the process at the ward levels, where the actual selection starts.”

