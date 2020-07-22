774,000 jobs: NASS halts peace talks with Buhari

…Reps ask finance ministry not to release funds

The Senate, yesterday, put in abeyance the peace talks the leadership of the National Assembly had with President Muhammadu Buhari on the contentious public works programme, aiming at giving 774,000 temporary jobs to Nigerians.

Consequently, the apex legislative Chamber insisted on its earlier position that the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, lacked statutory jurisdiction to preside over the programme.

Keyamo had announced that he had received the presidential backing to commence the recruitment process for the programme.

Following that pronouncement, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, visited President Buhari to discuss and resolve the matter.

However, rising from a closed-door session that lasted more than an hour, the Senate adopted a motion insisting that only the National Directorate of Employment(NDE) had powers to preside over the employment programme.

A Senate source at the closed session told New Telegraph that the lawmakers were infuriated by the failure of President Buhari to remove Keyamo or take the Programme from him, for apparently challenging the powers of the National Assembly when he appeared before its Joint Committee on Labour about three weeks ago. The senators, who had earlier ordered the minister to discontinue with the programme, went into a closed-door session to discuss further actions to be taken on the issue.

Yesterday, the Senate reaffirmed its earlier stand on the matter while adopting a motion sponsored by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti State), saying that it recognized only the NDE as having the statutory powers to coordinate employment programmes in the country.

Bamidele said: “That while recognising the supervisory role of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the senate notes the need for it in its oversight and further legislative actions in respect of this programme, the need to hold the NDE responsible both for the implementation of the programme and surrendering of accounts for monies appropriated by the programme by the national assembly.

“The revised appropriation act is a law binding on all arms of governments. The appropriation of the sum of N52 billion for the 774,000 public works programme is invested in the National Directorate of Employment and therefore must be implemented accordingly.

“The senate will exercise its oversight function on implementation by the programme.

On its part, the House of Representatives advised the Federal Ministry of Finance, not to release funds for the program until all irregularities concerning the Appropriation Act were addressed.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the deputy minority leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu) on the need for the proper implementation of the Act of Parliament as amended in the 2020 budget relating to the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on the proposed public works programme.

Presenting the motion, Okechukwu stated that the motion was to ensure that the programme is not implemented in the irregular procedures, which seem to characterise it at the moment.

He expressed worries that if the programme is carried out as it stands now, it will not enable the National Assembly to duly oversight the public fund’s expenditure.

Supporting the motion, Hon. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta stated that the laws of the land were meant to be obeyed and the House of Representatives cannot condone illegality as the programme as it seeks to be implemented at the moment amounts to rascality.

Like this: Like Loading...