774,000 jobs: Scheme politically motivated, unsustainable, says PDP Reps

…Vows to challenge programme in court

 

The PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives has rejected and dissociated itself from the Special Public Works Programme of the Buhari led APC Administration.

The caucus in a statement Monday signed by its chairman, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) has consequently admonishing its members to ignore the letters written to Senators and House of Representatives members by APC state coordinators of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on behalf of the Minister of State (Labour and Employment), asking for the  nomination of  30 and 25 individuals respectively from each local government area in their constituency.

Chinda said: “The caucus  considers this correspondence –  a condemnable attempt to bribe and hoodwink the institution of the National Assembly into complicity in the misapplication of Nigeria’s scarce resources for the implementation of a questionable, misguided, absurd and arguably unlawful scheme that alarmingly intends to expend N52 billion under the guise of ‘creating employment’for only three months.

“This regrettably is the most unsustainable employment scheme implemented by any government.

 

“While the caucus espouses the eradication of poverty and the creation of gainful and sustainable employment for the burgeoning population of unemployed Nigerians under this administration, it flies in the face of reason and common sense why this government insists on expending enormous resources for the implementation of a politically motivated transient programme, dubiously shrouded as ’employment’ having no empowering or enduring benefit to ordinary Nigerians especially when several viable and veritable job and wealth creating alternatives exist for application of the funds.”

 

